Nigerian content creator and prankster Zion Ubani, popularly known as Zfancy, has been released from police custody

The prankster was arrested around 11 am on Wednesday, July 3, at an apartment in Wuye, Abuja, after putting out controversial content online

After seven days in custody, the content creator was granted bail by the Nigerian Police while warning others to be careful

The Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-Making and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN) have successfully secured the release of its member, prankster Zfancy, a popular Nigerian skit maker.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the prankster was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, at an apartment in Wuye, Abuja.

Police release prankster Zfancy. Credit: @zfancytv

Source: Instagram

Zfancy was released on bail after spending seven days after being arrested by the Nigerian Police Force -National Cybercrime Centre.

As reported by Leadership News, the police Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced that Zfancy was granted bail with a warning 'to avoid pranks that could cause public unrest'.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi also noted that the controversial videos were discovered to be scripted in the end.

"While encouraging positive creativity among the youthful populace, the NPF urges content creators to responsibly use social media and avoid spreading misinformation that may incite public disorder".

Reactions to Zfancy's release

See how some netizens reacted below:

@segun_rolland:

"How much he give una, una no talk that one."

@aurabodynaturals:

"I no even understand this guy matter."

@vstarma:

"This one still use real police to create content."

@edesirialbert:

"Ah content creators get association?"

@juwon_debbie:

"Make Una start to dey pick them, from Facebook especially those YouKay Auntie Agbayas."

@bodybyglitters.ng:

"Really sorry for the girls that agreed on such prank agreement. Too low!"

@tycoon4rl:

"All of them na content creator including the police."

@vvolatged:

"So Police now did counter-skit with his release. Abi how person release take need press conference?"

Source: Legit.ng