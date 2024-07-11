Basketmouth, in a new video, has cleared the air about a viral tweet of him shading music star Wizkid

The comedian who referred to Wizkid as his 'guy' explained the reason for his controversial tweet amid Davido's wedding at that time

Basketmouth's explanation, however, didn't go well with many of Wizkid's fans and followers as they berated him

Popular comedian and singer Bright Okputa, aka Basketmouth, has explained the reason for shading music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid during Davido's traditional wedding two weeks ago.

Recall that Wizkid sparked reactions with a cryptic tweet after his supposed rival Davido posted his pre-wedding photos online.

Basketmouth says shading Wizkid was a marketing technique. Credit: @basketmout @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Basketmouth expressed how Davido’s wedding had taken over social media while suggesting that no one cared about Wizkid's tweet, a comment that spurred backlashes from many, especially the Star Boy's fans.

Basketmouth clears air about viral tweet

In a new video, Basketmouth disclosed that the tweet of him shading Wizkid was a marketing technique as he knew it would spark outrage.

“Wizkid is my guy, what I did was a marketing technique, I knew it was edgy, it would get people talking and it did what I expected it to do, it worked in my favour" he said.

Watch a video of Basketmouth speaking about his viral tweet

Wizkid's FC berates Basketmouth

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

idanpayday

"Him papa."

heismacha:

"All these fake love is what Wizkid talk about on "Blessed" Y'all ain't beating these allegations."

_AsiwajuLerry:

"Same man got mad when people said Wiz helped him sell his show which was actually a truth and started blocking people."

@_Oluwanifemii:

"By throwing your guy to the wolves??? Wizkid needs to unguy you fast."

SportyStacey7:

"FC never let am breath since Sorry basketmouth don't mind my people,they don't joke with our fave."

iam_enriched:

"He threw Wizkid under the bus to sell his show make him continue."

Source: Legit.ng