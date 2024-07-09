A young lady fully clothed in hijab hits the gym to exercise in a video that went viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady who was visibly having fun in her gym tools appeared not to be struggling to complete her exercise despite being fully clothed

The lady indicated that she would consider exercising in this costume on seeing how good she looked in it

A young lady, fully dressed in a hijab, hits the gym to exercise properly in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, she appears to be thoroughly enjoying herself very well while using various gym equipment and shows no signs of struggling despite being fully covered.

Hijabi works out fully clothed. Photo credit: @fatimawende

Source: TikTok

Even in the video she mentioned that she might continue exercising in this attire after seeing how great she looked in it, as shown by @fatimawende on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Soft7484 said:

“Naye we need a ladies gym for us Muslim gals naffe zi waistline tuzagala Naye gym.”

Isma'ila Ssentamuwrote:

“Our Best outfit ever in this Universe.”

Sarash Kammy:

“How do they laugh in capital letters.”

Shata Muhammad:

“Even Imam Yahaya started like dis nga alina gweyetegekela Kati nae otandise.”

Fatima Ali:

“Please nooo this is for my own good.”

Joey:

“May Allah forgive me but I couldn’t control.”

Thee Epic World:

“How can I start laughing.”

Luqman Gadgets:

“Are you at makerere university ,I found there a girl pretty and familiar to you though we were all focusing on the bag.”

Kawooya Hanipher:

“That's nice,u know I failed to go to gym just cse I didn't feel I can put on the way I usually see pipo do ...but seeing u like that is a motivation....I guess any one can wear whatever makes them con.”

Fatima Ali:

“Meanwhile I just started and I go there when there are less people.”

Twin’s Bea:

“I swear you scared me.”

ShantelBraiton:

“I can’t hold ma laughters but yyyyyy.”

Myshaz glam:

“For real I had to laugh.”

Babu Bwanaheri:

“It's new in Uganda but here were Iam they go in the gym with that outfit so keep it up.”

Tanyanyaribe:

“I want to laugh i just can't stop my laughters.”

Abdujabbaar Shafic:

“Fatima in hijabi how do you make it but this is content for sure.”

Fatima Ali:

“Y’all Ugandans should change your mindset. What’s wrong with a Muslim girl doing fitness? Amaalo.”

CakeClinic:

“Babe, you knew we were going to … because what!”

Manie:

“I can't hold my laughters. Ma Shaa Allah.”

Rahuma:

“Mashallah yade my ribs are not ribbing.”

Sulaina the sulaima:

“Ur caption made me laugh but mashallah u look nice in it.”

Amina Ali030:

“Ma lungs out subhanalah.”

