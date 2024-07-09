Nigerian investigative journalist David Hundeyin, recently shared his thoughts about controversial critic, VeryDarkMan

During an interview, Hundeyin spared no words as he described VDM, and the clip went viral online

Hundeyin’s comments about VDM sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Nigerian investigative journalist and activist David Hundeyin made headlines after speaking about the social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Hundeyin was a guest on a show when the interviewer likened him to VDM, Seun Kuti, Reno Omokri and other Nigerians who are vocal on the internet. The journalist’s reaction to the comparison led to him being asked to share his thoughts on VeryDarkMan.

Fans react as David Hundeyin speaks about VeryDarkMan. Photos: @davidhundeyin, @verydarkblackman

Without mincing words, Hundeyin made it clear that he saw VDM as an opportunist. According to him, the online critic started off as a social activist, and he made up his mind about the dark man when there was a terror attack somewhere in Plateau state, and he muddied the narrative.

Hundeyin noted that it was either VDM was an extreme clout chaser who liked the sound of his own voice or he was being sponsored by someone to distort narratives. Hundeyin said:

“What is your goal? What are you hoping to accomplish by doing that? Especially when you are not in any way informed on the subject. You’re just some guy who put on his phone camera one day and started uploading videos on social media.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as David Hundeyin speaks about VDM

Read what some netizens had to say about Hundeyin’s thoughts on VeryDarkMan below:

Verified Homie said VDM will come for Hundeyin:

This tweep said there was no difference between Hundeyin and VDM:

Toluwanimi called Hundeyin an opportunist:

Onos also likened the two personalities:

Paul of Truth applauded Hundeyin:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Ujudiaz:

“David is who he thinks is he .”

Sabiigirlfashion:

“David speaks logically and profoundly on any issues. This isn't an exception....”

shoeslagos:

“One thing about David, he’s going to speak facts.”

nefertiti___000:

“The worst mistake vdm go make is coming for david hundeyin, that one na weyrey! ”

brandy_ish:

“David I love you but oh please … everything anyone knows about anyone on social media is against our will . This post is against my will , I mean I didn’t wake up thinking lord bless me with a video of David but here we are. That’s how social media works sir.”

Beth2dworld:

“That's it..He likes the sound of his own voice.”

king_capable23:

“I think it is unfair and unwise to assume he has no knowledge of the community and because he has no qualification, he therefore didn't have any reason to go there. You claim you know what the aim of those attackers are, that's fine, but VDM view too can't be written off either. Two things can be right. Let's stop this.”

wooms01:

“This brosd mouth no good ooo.He called him Id-ot .”

