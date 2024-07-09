A Nigerian father has sparked reactions on social media after installing an expensive elevator in his house

The thoughtful father felt unhappy about the fact that his children had to climb a 'stressful' staircase at home

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the man's action

A Nigerian father has installed an elevator in his family home to make life easier and more enjoyable for his children.

The father was concerned about the strain his kids were putting on themselves climbing the stairs and decided to take action.

Caring dad installs elevator in house

The elevator installation was recently celebrated, and the launch was captured on video, showing the excited children stepping into the sleek new addition to their home.

With the guidance of an adult, they couldn't wait to experience the excitement of riding in their very own elevator.

In a video shared by @gossipmillnaija on Instagram, the children walked elegantly into the elevator before pressing a button.

It was gathered that their doting father wanted to reduce his children's physical stress and create a unique and fun experience for them.

Reactions as dad installs elevator

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

Verified_sidechick said:

"That kind thing make your kid no enter mall and be surprised. There’s level in all this thing called I get money."

Youngcurrency3_4pf_lover said:

"You’re that’s seeing this will be your family first billionaire."

Lilian_lianchi reacted

"Teach them how to exercise too. They should walk through the staircase and get use to it for exercise purposes. Imagine from Car to elevator to the sitting room. Try help them walk enough. The elevator may be risky for them."

Cenchihairfactory said:

"Poor man pikin go say him prefer exercise. Werey omo ,sapa king (repeat after me ,I will never be broke in my life."

Caphibinna said:

"Lmao. Poor people and talking about how risky comfort can be. Driving is risky una dey buy car everyday, Aboortion is risky una still dey do am, BBL is risky yet they ain’t lacking customers."

Rosythrone added:

"May we be able to give our children that soft life they deserve."

Rich kids step out of family's elevator

