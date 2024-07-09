Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, had an experience with public bus drivers in Lagos that left her distraught

In a video, she was standing beside her Range Rover worth millions of naira as she assessed the damage to it

She wore a gown that flaunted her hour-glass shape and several netizens focused on her body and left her car issue

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, got the attention of some Lagos residents after her expensive car was bashed in the Lekki area of the state.

The former Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual looked perturbed as she stepped out of her Range Rover to check the extent of damage done to her car.

She was being recorded by someone who was responding to other people who asked which vehicle bashed the celeb's car.

Hilda opened the right side of her car door and assessed it further before she stared at a white Danfo parked in front of her car.

Several netizens who watched the video made remarks about her body and described her backside. Others said they were not concerned about the information.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Hilda's bashed car

Several people have commented on the video of Hilda's bashed car. See some of the reactions below:

@meerah_cul:

"It's not Hilda Baci, it is Hilda Bakasi."

@wytesmoov:

"When you are a celebrity or you have a very expensive car, it's very important to have comprehensive insurance to avoid fighting in traffic with Danfo drivers. Danfo drivers will always be rough."

@amaka.maya:

"Natural still better than doctor's work."

@gent1efire:

"She should just drive and go, she can't be arguing on the street

@iveren_amanda:

"Natural nyash remains the best. She be like a pregnant spider."

@mizkimoraprecious:

"As long as her original Range Rover is intact. It’s okay."

@tybarbie7:

"How is this news? There is a hike in fuel price."

Hilda Baci acquires Range Rover

Legit.ng reported that Hilda became a proud owner of a new Range Rover, and the video had sparked reactions on social media.

In a viral post online, the Guinness World Record holder was seen jumping for joy as a man presented her with the car key.

While some Nigerians celebrated with the chef, other people queried the source from which the Range Rover came from.

