Media personality, Daniel Regha, has shared his two cents on the custody issue between singer Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu

According to Sophia, Davido refused to take care of the financial responsibilities of their child, Imade, and Daniel blasted him for it

He also said it was fair that Sophia refused the house that the singer bought for him as it may be a way to police her

Social media personality, Daniel Regha, has shared his thoughts on the custody drama between Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Daniel Regha spoke about how Davido neglected his parental duties to Imade. Image credit: @danielregha, @davido

The lady had rejected the house the Feel crooner wanted to buy for her and their daughter, Imade. Instead, she opted that Davido pays half of her rent which the singer didn't meet up with since 2022 because she said she stopped sleeping with him.

Sophia's claims were backed by her influential uncle and politician, Dele Momodu, who said that Davido hasn't paid Imade's school fees and nanny's salary since July 2022. However, the singer's dad, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, cleared all the bills.

According to Daniel, Davido neglected his parental duty and his father had to do it for him. He added that if Sophia had accepted the offer, she would not be comfortable bringing a romantic partner home since it was the singer's family apartment.

See Daniel Regha's post below:

Reactions to Daniel's post

See what netizens are saying about the media personality's post below:

@VivaDido

"The house is for Imade. Is it the house Davido would be paying rent that she would then be bringing her new man to? If she can't bring her new man to the family apartment they wanna give to her for visitation, why should she bring that man to a house?"

@Timmyyo0:

"She’s just jealous Davido didn’t get married to her."

@Daddy_Tweens:

"The way you carry Davido family matter for your head, shey head no de pain you?"

@DavidPine_:

"One thing you must know is this, a single mother can never raise the girl child properly."

@Roy_O_Banon:

"Poor people dey always get solutions to big man problem.. isn't that amazing?"

Daniel Regha slams David

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel had corrected Davido about the meaning of his Timeless necklace which he made last year.

The singer had stated that the diamond Timeless chain meant patience he had exhibited over time.

Responding to the video, Regha slammed the singer and warned him that the hourglass chain means a traditional symbol of dying.

