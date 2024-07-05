Davido has impressed fans with his work ethic only days after his talk-of-the-town wedding to Chioma

The music star was spotted performing at a 60th birthday party in Italy shortly after his nuptials

The video of Davido’s performance left many fans in awe as they praised him for being a hard worker

David Adeleke Davido is back in the news after he impressed many Nigerians with his work ethic.

Just days after Davido’s star-studded wedding to Chioma, the Grammy-nominated musician was spotted at the 60th birthday party of Segun Agbaje, former CEO and MD of GTBank.

OBO, who is famed for being a billionaire’s son, was spotted performing some of his hit songs to the guests at the birthday party which took place in Italy.

A crowd of partygoers surrounded Davido as he sang his song, Assurance, as well as one of the songs from his Timeless album, Away.

Fans react to video of Davido performing in Italy

The viral video of Davido performing at a birthday party in Italy only days after his wedding triggered reactions from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

beau_chikodili:

“Hardest working artist ever. God will continue to give you strength David .”

okaformodupe:

“I never see person wey hustle like davido , very hardworking .”

Therry_atabong:

“The king of Afrobeats !!!. Chioma's loving husband .”

itsmyopinion2023:

“Thank GOD for the patience, maturity, wisdom and the love Chioma has for David. David has always loved this Chioma, and we are grateful to the almighty GOD that they were patient enough to realize itthank you LORD.”

ijeoma.nwankp:

“Their love is too deep, he has always loved his wife.”

King9kon:

“The one and only music Idol .”

Lakemzyfabrics:

“ very hardworking.”

soft_steph_30:

“Lovely husband ❤️.”

blessingedeks:

“A completely finished man, singing assurance at someone’s 60th They’ve not started, he will sing all his wife’s songs at every function and concert. David is intoxicated by love .”

Stylebyhod:

“Nd he got a show in Houston tomorrow.”

Ayaogundimu16:

“Even while on honeymoon, man still dey hustle. Olowoori Chioma kaare.”

Davido’s Chioma intentionally grinds him on dancefloor

Also, Legit.ng reported that Chioma Rowland Adeleke had people dropping different comments online following a recent hangout.

The couple who recently had a lavish wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, were seen having a private moment at a party. In the viral clip, Chioma intentionally placed her bum on Davido’s groin area as she paddled her waist in the direction she wanted it to move.

The musician was seen enjoying the sensual body movements until he burst out in laughter, and his wife followed suit.

