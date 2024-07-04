Nigerian singer Davido recently got fans excited over talks of him buying three new cars at once

A video made the rounds of the music star having a conversation with a car dealer about his three cars

Photos and a video of the alleged automobiles were also posted online, and fans shared their thoughts

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has continued to solidify claims of his money being long over claims of him buying three new cars at once.

The music star, known for his great love for cars, was captured on camera chatting with a car dealer, simply identified as Jay.

Fans react to rumours of Davido buying 3 new cars at once. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, OBO asked Jay about his cars, and the dealer assured him that they were on the way. Not stopping there, the Grammy-nominated singer reminded the dealer that he was buying white coloured cars with an orange interior. According to him, they are three in number.

Davido said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Jay where my cars mehn? It’s coming right? All white, orange interior, with the other one. Na three cars we dey buy.”

See the video below:

Photos, video of new cars trend

Shortly after, a car dealer @m_jautos took to their official Instagram page to share photos of three cars: a 2024 Rolls Royce, a 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, and a 2024 Cadillac Escalade 600.

The photos were accompanied by a caption where the dealer claimed the car belonged to a very special client. See the snaps below:

See the video below:

Netizens react to photos and video of Davido’s alleged new cars

It did not take long for netizens to bombard the comment section of the car photos and video with many of them claiming Davido was the special client they belonged to. Read some of their reactions below:

Igbanda_1:

“Davido sef come get cars pass some car dealers .”

sophiakate7417:

“001 and doings.”

trustofficial147:

“At least he used the wedding money very well.”

samuelofficial33:

“Over 3.2 billion right there.”

Ceejonesofficial:

“Hey God!, people hold bar oohhh!”

yusluv0801:

“Davido Dey para.”

Sarita_gd:

“I bet heads will turn when they see these cars.”

justbereal30bg:

“Nobody fit run am only OBO nothing like used .”

oluwaseun123orukotan:

“Nobody fit tell me otherwise na 001 get them owo oko chioma.”

mosh.e676:

“I suspect OBO.”

Elnino908:

“Poverty die die die die.”

Ruddy_emi1:

“Na OBO get am for sure ❤️.”

Davido cries out over dollars sprayed at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido made a shocking revelation about his just-concluded wedding ceremony to his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

Several videos from the star-studded event saw the singer’s friends and top dignitaries decorate the dance floor with bundles of dollars.

In a recent update, Davido claimed that the bundles of hard currency he received during the occasion were different from the same amount when he got home with his wife.

Source: Legit.ng