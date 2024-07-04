Media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the heavy downpour in Lagos that left many areas flooded

Usually, the island areas are known to be flooded during rainfall but several mainland areas were not left out

A man who resided in Ikorodu got involved in the conversation and he got a humbling response that made many laugh

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has stated that unlike in the past when island residents in Lagos get trolled during rainfall, mainland residents have joined in the experience.

Daddy Freeze reacts to the flooding in Lagos mainland. Image credit: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Recall that on Wednesday, July 2, there was a heavy downpour in Lagos and other states which caused flooding in some areas.

The flood entered several homes and destroyed properties. After Daddy Freeze made his post, a man, Owolabi Anifowose, who resided in Ikorodu, said his area did not experience the flooding.

Daddy Freeze replied that he should not worry because nobody wants to live in the area even if it is dry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Several reactions trailed the media personality's post. Some people made mention of other places on Lagos mainland and stated that they were not flooded.

See Daddy Freeze's post below:

Reactions trail Daddy Freeze's post

Several social media users have commented on the post of the media personality. See some of the reactions below:

@feets.by.pinkz_backup:

"That reply be like heavy knock for there. For real though, I cannot live in Ikorodu even if rent is free."

@born_again2_31:

"Ikorodu to the world. Dey play. Daddy freeze. Ikorodu/Epe is the future of Lagos state."

@revolve_360:

"It’s moronic mocking someone that misfortune befalls as if you can’t suffer the same fate."

@seeplaceswithada:

"Some people richer than some of you live in Ikorodu. So, make una rest."

@nuliques:

"Jokes apart, y'all need to start draining your drainage system."

@fhatdanielz:

"Magodo is not flooded o."

@unlimitedla:

"For mainland, Alternate routes dey wey no dey flooded."

@phykeyhub:

"Wahala for we wey Dey live for Ikorodu o, flood sha no Dey this side sha, we are happy."

@mur_thriftbox:

"Ikorodu people just collect stray bullet in this cold weather."

@yhulukluvly:

"Is Ikorodu a bad place to live?"

Daddy Freeze recounts ordeal in first marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daddy Freeze had made a video to detail why he was happy when his first marriage crashed.

He stated this while questioning those criticising Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite.

The broadcaster noted that his second marriage has given him so much peace and quietness.

Source: Legit.ng