A fun video of some Arewa ladies picking their choice between dinner with Portable Zazu and N500k is trending online

The ladies who were over five in number unanimously made their choice while querying who Portable is

Their response in a fun video has, however, left people talking as some netizens joked about Portable coming for them soon

The popularity of controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, may be limited to the southern part of the country despite performing in the US, among others.

A trending video of a content creator quizzing some Arewa beauties about their choice between dinner or photo with Portable and N500k has left people talking on social media.

The Arewa ladies, who were over five in number, picked N500k in unison despite the interviewer's attempt to make them change their choice.

In a clip, the interview was heard describing who Portable is to the ladies, but they responded by saying:

"Who is Portable? we don't want, give us N500k, where is the money, we don't even know him."

Netizens react as Arewa ladies pick between Portable and N500k

"The part of Nigeria we also need to show to the world more, not everytime Lagos people."

"They are beautiful. But no let portable see this video. He go set ringlight."

"They know him but would prefer the money and Arewa ladies are women of class, they don’t do street boys, except you live on the same street with them."

"Portable will replay in 2 hours time, you don't know me? She you no dey inside life? Shey you no dey listen to music ni.. you no know say na me everybody wan see?"

"No sane person should be having a dinner with portable, he’s r@zz, dirty, loud-mouthed and always spilling g!bberish . I’d rather take 500k."

