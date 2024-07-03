Nigerian street rap act Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, professionally known as Oladips, sent social media abuzz after a snippet of his new song leaked online

Oladips, who recently dropped a song with Rexxie, made sure to blast Very Dark Man on the lyrics

These new developments have caused a clash between fans of both VDM and the singer, and reactions have trailed the video

Martins Otse, aka Very Dark Man, has been a topic of discussion on social media since Davido's wedding to Chioma.

A recent video that made its way online saw singer Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, vibing to his new song with Rexxie.

"You talk too much like VDM" - Oladips

A line of the song caught the attention of many music lovers, and it's one about VDM. Oladips lyrics silenced VDM for being broke and talking too much.

Although some users have shown their support, others wonder why he chose to talk about VDM without prior provocation.

Recall that VDM has a history of going back harder for anyone who talks about him in an ill manner. This calls for anticipation of the drama that will likely spring from this.

In 2023, Legit.ng reported that Oladips was pronounced dead by his team, but the news was later debunked.

Since the occurrence, many social media users see the rapper as a clout chaser.

Reactions to Oladips new song

Read some comments below:

@dkokopee:

"Person when no fit K*ll himself successfully, naiem una expect Vdm to fear! Darki continue to spoil their Gen!"

@airnygma:

"VDM ....the 3 most popular letters in una mouths."

@markotabor:

"You guys are making him more popular it's his gain actually."

@_richmond_08:

"Am f*cking proud to be a disciples."

@yungdipsoflife:

"Dipsciple till the world ends."

@kvngjordan395:

"This is what we want let love lead egbon."

@kayzee_mota:

"I thought he died?"

Rapper Oladips comes back to life

Oladips has granted an interview where he explained what happened to him when he was unconscious.

In the recording, he said that he didn't wake up for three days, and his mother said they shouldn't take him to the hospital.

However, his mother didn't communicate with anyone about his state, while some traditional rites were done for him.

