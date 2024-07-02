A hilarious video of a man levitating in an even more comical costume has captured attention on TikTok

In the clip, the man defies the laws of nature, levitating effortlessly without falling which amazed many people

Onlookers gather around him, taking pictures and marvelling at his extraordinary skills of unique levitation

A comical video on TikTok shows a man floating in mid-air while wearing an outrageous costume, captivating viewers with his gravity-defying act.

Spectators gather around, snapping photos and expressing amazement at his remarkable talent.

Man in funny costume trends. Photo credit: @gkbcircusacademy

Source: TikTok

The video has gathered thousands of likes and comments from netizens, as shown by @gkbcircusacademy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ROYAL B couture said:

“The pastor is wondering where to start the deliverance from.”

Third Born wrote:

“My brother hustle make dem no hire you as statue for Europe.”

ESTHER commented:

“Werey, you just dey scroll up and down you sef write something.”

Queenaminat:

“Nothing anybody won tell me, this one na confirm juju.”

King Zaddy:

“Who don watch am over 10times ,wey still never clear.”

Muzboyyeayea:

“Hand wey touch my comment will never knw sorrow.”

Bankky Tobiloba:

“No be juju be this.”

Arusi Nation:

“Hand wey touch my comment no go know poverty for him life.”

Zamani:

“Remove your hand from that shovel first.”

Horla money:

“Hustle o make dem no hire you as statue for Europe.”

Loner7363

“No be jujuna trick, I can explain.”

Bukky Abanikanda:

“Baba be like..how it take happen..I wont leave here today.”

Ajoke_xoxo_5:

“This is the secret.”

Aremu Elemu:

“If the song make you watch more than 3 times gather here.”

Folabright:

“It's dat overall he wore that make him to be suspended in the air. if he removes his hand feom dat shovel, he will go up & hit the roof/wall. Not juju.”

Ifeayomi:

“I wan understand something nah hin job be that ? From morning till night.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian skit maker Ibikunle Akorede, aka Funnyfrosh, has said that his contents are inspired by the daily activities in society.

Man leaves Netizens confused

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man's striking resemblance to popular skit maker, Layiwasabi, has caused confusion on social media.

Temi Aaron who attends the University of Lagos participated in his school's costume day which held recently.

Aaron dressed exactly like the skit maker with a face cap, blue shirt and brown shoes.

Source: Legit.ng