A video showing the moment Lege Miami and popular media personality Rufai Oseni linked up at an event is trending

In the video, Rufai Oseni, who was happy to meet Lege Miami, was seen jumping for joy before posing with the actor

The unexpected link-up between the two prominent figures has spurred hilarious comments

Popular actor and matchmaker Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miami, and TV presenter Rufai Oseni recently linked up at an event, and their connection has left people laughing.

A clip showed Rufai jumping for joy as they embraced Lege Miami, who is a known supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Rufai Oseni expresses excitement as he links up with Lege Miami. Credit: @rufaioseni @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

The media personality could be heard speaking in Yoruba as he teased Lege Miami about finding him a wife through his matchmaking program.

Rufai also ditched his popular suit and trouser outfit as he was seen rocking a traditional wear.

Watch the video below:

People react as Lege Miami and Rufai meet

The unexpected link-up between Lege Miami and Rufai Oseni has spurred reactions as some netizens drop comments about Rufai's height. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

jumaatson:

"This Rufai has street charisma and also well schooled with things that affect us all. Respect bro.. education + street OT= survival anywhere."

julzhair:

"Na fake Rufia be this na."

_mezrosee:

"This man is short oo.. no wonder he causes trouble."

hiesmajesty:

"I didnt except this to be his height."

melvizzleskillz:

"Awwnn, literacy meets illiteracy ......So cute."

engineer_rayn:

"Na dis short man de give our politicians sleepless night with big big questions."

alamsfel:

"Is it Rufia that is short or Lege is too tall? That man bin tall for my head nah."

jectimi_comedy:

"So na camera make this man tall I shock oh serious I never knew he is a semi dwarf but na fine man sha na the height shock me."

vdjmobi:

"E no go better for suit and tie."

