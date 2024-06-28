On Friday, June 28th, 2024, Legit.ng officially unveiled the winners of the Legit Entertainment Awards 2024;

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Taaooma, Iyabo Ojo, Aproko Doctor, and others clinched the win in each of their categories;

Over 44,808 Nigerians voted across all categories, helping Legit.ng arrive at its final list of winners.

Legit.ng announces winners for 2024 entertainment awards

Leading digital news platform, Legit.ng has unveiled its winners list after a one-month voting window, following the announcement of its Entertainment Awards for the year, on May 27th, 2024. The people’s choice awards came to a close and Legit.ng is pleased to reveal the artists, actors, comedians, influencers, and skitmakers who continue to make us proud of the Nigerian entertainment landscape.

These iconic entertainers in Nigeria who have contributed largely to the creative landscape within and outside the country, across the fifteen categories up for nomination, include:

Best Actor - Lateef Adedimeji

Lateef Adedimeji

Best Actress - Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele

Best Female Artiste - Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

Best Male Artiste - Davido

David Adeleke 'Davido'

Most Stylish Celebrity (Female) - Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic

Most Stylish Celebrity (Male) - Ebuka

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Social Media Star (Youtube) - Taaooma

Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam 'Taaooma'

Social Media Star (TikTok) - Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo

Social Media Star (X) - Aproko Doctor

Chinonso Egemba 'Aproko Doctor'

Best Comedian - Bovi

Bovi Ugboma

Celebrity Activist of the Year - Falz

Folarin Falana 'Falz'

Best Skit Maker of the Year - Sabinus

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu 'Sabinus'

Celebrity Stylist of the Year - Veeke James

Ruth Erikan James 'Veekee James'

Global Afrobeat Artist - Davido

David Adeleke 'Davido'

More on the profiles of the winners and what inspired voters to endorse them for their respective wins, can be found on the official awards website – https://www.corp.legit.ng/legit-entertainment-award-2024.

Speaking to the choice of the people, the Head of Department, Entertainment Desk, Legit.ng, Olusola Bodunde-Sanusi stated that there is no other form of transparency than letting the people decide, always.

“The only way to ensure a fair voting process is to allow the people to make that decision. The entertainment landscape across the world is driven by the fan base, they decide who the best is for them. They are the mass consumers of every form of art in the entertainment world, and they know best. This is why we put power in the hands of the people by letting them make a choice.”

Olusola also stated that the awards team is satisfied with the decision of the people, and expressed her pride in the engagement recorded.

"We are immensely happy to see the engagement levels this year. Over 44,000 people voted, and this is proof that entertainment is in the DNA of who we are as Nigerians. This is particularly encouraging for the newsroom and entertainment reporters who do their best to keep entertainers in the spotlight. Like we always say, we are proud to carry this industry on our back, and we will keep doing our best to ensure that entertainment stories are never found wanting on our website.”

Legit.ng continues to remain at the forefront of entertainment support. We are committed to promoting the industry and joining efforts to keep the spotlight on the Nigerian entertainment landscape for as long as possible.

