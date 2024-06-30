Many social media users have not gotten over the emotional roller coaster they felt from Sharon Ooja's wedding

The Nollywood actress' husband, Ugo Nwoko, made many shed tears while reading out his note to his new wife

Odogwu Silencer, as many love to call him, shared with the world the twenty-two things that he loves about Sharon

Ugo Nkwow Sharon Ooja's Abuja billionaire husband inspired many social media users with his speech at their wedding.

Recall that Sharon Ooja's wedding occurred in Abuja on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The wedding was beautiful to witness as Sharon made an adorable bride.

Sharon Ooja's husband vows to protect her with his life. Credit: @sharonooja

It was obvious how smitten the couple was with each other, which made many fans gush over their love. Many of Sharon's industry friends also attended to support their girl.

What struck a chord was Ugo's speech about the love of his life, in which he mentioned 22 things that he loves about her.

Before that, he remarked that he recognised The Nollywood movie star as a gift and would protect her for the rest of his life.

First on the list was his wife's kindness; he spoke about how Sharon always impacts everyone she comes across in the most striking way possible.

See full video here:

Reactions to Ugo's speech here:

Legit.ng compiled some reactions. Read them below:

@phenomenal_nurse:

"No one has loved me fiercely ever lamba!!! But we are here for sharon sha."

@theakosuaaddo:

"He speaks so well."

@chyynel:

"Please, we need full video oo, I must complete the cry."

@selaxii:

"This past week been hectic on social mediaaaaa....can yall let us breath small."

@the_poshlady:

"This wedding is lit truly. All the bride's outfits were lovely & the wedding decor, spacing & venue is gorgeous as well. I hope they'll enjoy a happy marriage."

@gistwitholuchi:

"Make all this guess wait make we hear."

@oluwatunmibibianca:

"See accent."

@adaomannaya:

"God will help you and up hold you my dear. This one will last forever."

@bunmeeeeee:

"I am going to protect “this one “hmmm."

Videos As Sharon Ooja shows dance moves

Fun videos from actress Sharon Ooja's lavish wedding reception have emerged on social media.

A clip showed the moment the Nollywood actress and her bridesmaids entertained their guests with some impressive dance moves.

Another video showed the bride and her groom, Ugo Nwoke, as they caught their giant wedding cake.

