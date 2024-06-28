A video from Sharon Ooja's wedding, where the owner of Play Network Studio stepped out in a massive way for the actress, has gone viral

In the viral clip, Charles of Play, as he is popularly known within the movie industry, was seen emptying bundles of N500 notes from a briefcase into Sharon Ooja's bag of money

In the clip, the actress was seen looking very excited as she started jumping while hailing the studio owner

Amid the buzz surrounding Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja's wedding to her hubby, Ugo Nwoke, a clip from the ceremony has people talking online.

One of the highlights of the wedding that has got people talking online is the trending video of a wealthy Nigerian studio owner, Charles of Play, emptying an entire box of money into a bag for the newly wedded.

Billionaire Nigerian studio owner Charles Okpaleke flaunts wealth at Sharon Ooja's wedding. Photo credit: @datswup/@iambisola

Source: Instagram

The trending clip stunned many with its depiction of how wealthy some Nigerians are and how far they go to flaunt their wealth.

Sharon Ooja hails Charles of Play

At the sight of how much money Charles of Play was emptying into her money bag, the Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja lost control of her emotions and started jumping up excitedly.

She was also heard hailing the wealthy studio owner, saying: "Baba oo, Charles of Play."

Watch the trending clip below:

Comments trail video of Charles of Play at Sharon's wedding

See some of the comments that trailed the clip and were gathered by Legit.ng:

@katalan_562:

"I nor see SOSO for David marriage."

@diranfabulous:

"Nigerians will always find away."

@islermer:

"Sharon is such a sweet and happy person I love her."

@oriented_orente:

"Who counted the money."

@oyetolaregina:

"This doings choke oo."

@manlykbivin:

"No body wan go jail."

@rosejamin:

"1 million."

@amadela27:

"That’s 1m Naira."

@runorlistic_runor_oru:

"Wonderful. Ogaju."

@ademitide_mi:

"Doings wey chokeee."

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many

Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

Source: Legit.ng