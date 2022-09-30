Nigerian skit maker Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus’ has come under criticism over one of his skits shot in the UK

Sabinus, who is currently in the UK for a show, shared a skit of him being arrested for stealing a fowl, but many didn’t find it funny

The skit has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens on social media, with some saying there was nothing wrong with it

Popular skit maker and actor Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus’ trended on Twitter over a skit he shared on the platform from the UK.

The skit showed the moment Sabinus was arrested for attempting to steal a chicken in the UK.

Sabinus’ skit leaves many talking

However, the skit has sparked reactions on Twitter, with many netizens dragging the much-loved comedian while others insisted nothing was wrong with it.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

danielreghaa:

"Sabinus ur above skit may be funny to some persons, but it portrays Nigerians plus Africans at large, as uncu!tured people; That's n¤t applaudable especially since we Africans are already being st!gmatized. Be m!ndful what u promote with ur skits. Also the editing was kinda p¤¤r."

lawslaw:

"Those of you laughing are the biggest fanfoolers I’ve ever come across."

freshbosstips:

" Sabinus never disappoint ."

sadsakuraa:

"I'm so scared of people that genuinely find you funny wow."

chumanloli:

"You commit Foul as you dey play with the Fowl."

jaynaija:

"This is boring."

sheyisocool:

"I understand why your skit are like this… just do your show quick and come back to 9ja, I’ll advice you to stop shooting any skit over there ."

Ogas Sabinus compares Dubai airport to Nigeria

Nigerian skit maker Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus, made headlines over a video of him comparing Dubai airport to that of Nigeria.

Sabinus, in the video, spoke about how he was treated at Dubai airport, revealing that no one asked him for money as he cast a shade at Nigerians.

In his words:

"I don waka all through Dubai airport, nobody don beg me for money, no baba show me love na u dey chop my data, I still dey find who dey chop my data here, I no dey talk to Nigerians you know."

