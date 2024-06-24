Nigerian timeless hitmaker Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, professionally known as Wande Coal, has left many social media users in awe

The singer went on a visit to his son's school, and the clip of the adorable moment is now all over social media

What's more intriguing is their uncanny resemblance, and this has got online users commenting

A cute father and son-moment is always a delightful sight to behold. Nigerian singer Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, widely known as Wande Coal, has stirred reactions online after a video of him at Command Secondary School in Ipaja surfaced.

In the video, the singer and his son can be seen speaking to each other while his friends come and join them for a quick photo session.

Nigerian singer Wande Coal visits son in school. Credit: @wandecoal, @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Wande's son must have experienced the craziness of having a celebrity as a father, especially when it's one of Nigeria's most prominent musicians.

The video has attracted many reactions on social media, with netizens pointing out how much Wande's son looks like him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch Wande Coal and Son here:

Many of the singer's fans are shocked that he has a son in secondary school.

Reactions to Video of Wande coal at son's school

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@oversabi_anelar:

"Looks like public school ."

@viera_manny:

"Who be that one wey con block the son kwan? I don’t understand this arrangement."

@rex_dna:

"I was Wande Coal my son's name will be Charcoal."

@henrywestlifestyle:

"Dem cover the son, buh he let them shine."

@alhaja_international:

"So as wande get money rich na low budget school he put him son nana waoo"

@deraxxc:

"Jesus see resemblance."

@allforlove999:

"A real father not a deathbeat."

@digitalgee_:

"What a resemblance."

Wande Coal Finally Flaunts Cute Little Daughter

Wande Coal has sparked reactions on social media with a rare video of his beautiful little daughter.

The singer and his child were at a restaurant, and he made videos showing her off as he gushed over her.

Netizens couldn't help but gush over how much Wande Coal's daughter looked like him.

Source: Legit.ng