A video of a man explaining why Davido's traditional wedding to Chioma is taking place on a weekday and not during the weekend is trending online

The man claimed Davido's wedding was meant for prominent figures like CEOs' of corporations and not for workers and employees

He also advised fans and supporters of Davido and Chioma against going to the wedding ceremony uninvited

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido's wedding to Chioma Rowland, has remained a heated topic on social media. Some netizens have raised questions about why the ceremony was fixed on a weekday rather than a weekend.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's traditional wedding is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.

Man explains why Davido, Chioma picked weekday for wedding

A man in a trending video suggested that Davido and his wife were intentional in choosing a date for their wedding.

According to the man, Davido's wedding is not for workers but for companies and businesses' Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

“Davido Chioma’s wedding is not for workers but For CEOs, that’s why It’s holding on Tuesday," he said.

He also advised people against going to the wedding uninvited, saying it was better to follow the event on social media.

Man's video about Davido's wedding stirs reactions

Read some of the comments below:

kingebosekpi:

"Thank God say I be Davido fan oo….how I for?body for done dey pepper me

0luwaseunn__:

"Did he lie? Omo ... I will never be poor in my life."

tosmanshotz_:

"wizkid Fc are so pained check the picture they edited on my story."

heisfally:

:Omo Oba make we go do enough dad."

i_am_sylvia_gold:

:Workers should attend there’s online."

Chivido: Wizkid shares cryptic's post

Meanwhile, Legt.ng reported that Wizkid caused a buzz on social media as he returned online after Davido shared his pre-wedding photos.

Wizkid shared a cryptic tweet that many termed a shade directed at Davido.

Someone said:

"If you don't beg davido for all you said about him, we will cancel you!! And I mean it."

Source: Legit.ng