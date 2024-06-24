The senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor, Ossai Ovie Success, has expressed his displeasure over Davido's pre-wedding attire

In a lengthy social media post, Osai noted that the singer was rude towards the Igbo culture with his Yoruba outfit in pre-wedding photo

According to him, Davido should have shown signs of respect for the culture by dressing in Igbo outfit

The senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor, Ossai Success, took to social media to rant about Davido's choice of outfit for his pre-wedding shoot.

Recall that Davido blessed the timelines of their loved ones with photos from their professional pre-wedding shoot. Chioma was dressed in Yoruba attire while her husband-to-be did the same.

Ossai insists Davido insulted the Igbo Culture with his wedding attire. Credit: @davido, @ossaioviesuccess

However, Ossai Success noted that it was disrespectful from Davido to the Igbo culture.

According to the politician, a man getting married to an Igbo woman must show some sign of respect for her culture through his outfit.

"Respect & honour each other's traditions" - Ossai Success

Ossai, in his Facebook post, further advised the indenting couples to respect each other's traditions going forward. He also intends to attend the wedding on June 25, 2024.

See Ossai's post here:

How Nigerians reacted to Ossai's comment

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@debbytopaz:

"There’s always one F00L!!!!"

@henry_aniegboka_:

"Who asked you to speak on behalf of the Igbo culture?? Onye ara."

@topman_tech:

"Nurse Titi, it seems another one has escaped o."

@luxeopal.ng:

"When he named their first child an Igbo name disrespecting the Yoruba culture?"

@gavrashair:

"When you want to marry your own do anything you like Cho Cho Cho with your long mouth."

@kizito945:

"Na your marriage."

@zobairene:

"I am Igbo, my husband is Igbo, during our marriage, she wore what he was comfortable in. My older brother wore t-shirt and jeans to his trad."

