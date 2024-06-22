Nigerian singer Davido has made amends with the Pinnick family following their highly publicised fall out

Recall that former NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, took legal action against the singer after he failed to uphold his end of an agreement

A video made the rounds of Pinnick’s wife, Julie, preaching for love to reign as Davido and Chioma visited their home ahead of their wedding

Internationally recognised singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and former Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick seem to have resolved their issue.

In 2023, Legit.ng reported that Pinnick heavily lambasted the singer and sued him for breaching their contract for a show that was to be held in Warri.

In a new development, Davido and his wife-to-be, Chioma, visited the ex-NFF president’s home to officially invite him and his family to their wedding on June 25, 2024.

Amaju Pinnick’s wife, Julie, took to her TikTok page to share a video of the celebrity couple in her home while confirming that they had made peace.

According to Julie, people should let love lead. She also noted that it was her first time meeting the singer’s partner, Chioma, and she was so thrilled about it. In her words:

“David and Chioma came to our home to personally invite my family to their marriage ceremony. I was thrilled to meet Chioma for the first time; she is such a beautiful girl ❤️.”

Davido confirms wedding

Davido warmed the hearts of many as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chioma.

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that a close source told her about the wedding.

In a trending video online, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event. “Guy, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th, it’s my wedding," the singer said.

