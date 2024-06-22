Amid the social media buzz and preparations for Davido's upcoming wedding with his partner Chioma, the singer has revealed who would be his best man

Davido made the revelation in a viral tweet after popular skit maker OGB Of Africa asked the singer who would be his best man on his special day

The revelation made by the singer has left many stunned as the singer picked his childhood friend who would go to any length to protect him

The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing over the last few days as international music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife-to-be, Chioma Rowland, prepare for their upcoming wedding.

During a recent social media conversation with his fans, Davido caught many unaware when he revealed that his close friend and bodyguard, Lati, would be his best man on his special day.

Davido finally reveals who would be his best man for his wedding with Chioma. Photo credit: @davido/@lati_dmw

Source: Instagram

Davido's revelation left many stunned, while some chose to hail him for rewarding Lati's loyalty.

See Davido's tweet where he announced Lati as his best man ahead of his wedding:

Netizens react to Davido's revelation

Lati and Davido have been friends for over two decades. Lati has been working with Davido since 2014 as his bodyguard and head of his security.

Netizens have reacted to the viral clip hailing Davido for rewarding Lati's loyalty while some have also showered OBO's best man with encomium for being a great friend.

See some of the comments that trailed Davido's tweet after he reveal that Lati would be his best man:

@OGBdeyforyou:

"No be lie, Lati don dey with you from start."

@TheFelix__:

"Love is beautiful. Happy married life bro."

@lil_maamiii:

"Then Israel go be little groom."

@unlimmitedGP:

"Ahhhh lati no dey again na abi you want invoke his spirit??"

@Olajhumoke2:

"LATI!!! My best man for real frrrr!!!! Man is forever in his lane, steadily quoting/posting bible verses and super guarding his friend!!! Nothing else concerns him apart from his friend safety!!! No drama, no bitterness, nothing nothing!!!! Real hommmieeee and OG!! I’m his."

@lolodeyforyou:

"Wetin go come happen to Israel."

@bigOla_mide:

"Make wizkid security he claims his fan base is a cult, if you make their head the security there’s no way there’ll be nuisance, cos their popcy is head of security."

@lifeofolaa:

"If una need runway model idolo contact Wizkid he sabi."

@ThesaaJay:

"OBO no dey ever forget e guys. No matter what anyone will say about Davido, no one can ever accuse him of neglecting his guys. He'll have my respect everyday for it."

@amaka_Ebyy:

"Whether Sophia likes it or not dis wedding go hold."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng recalls reporting an old clip that recently trended where Chef Chi shared how she met her hubby.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

Source: Legit.ng