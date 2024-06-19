Once they attain fame, some celebrities' real names tend to fade away, while their nicknames stick with them for life! Several Nigerian celebrities have more than one nickname for which they are known.

From Biggest Bird to Machala to Star Boy, I Guess you know who I am talking about; Wizkid, of course. Test your knowledge of how well you know other Nigerian celebrities' nicknames.

Adekunle Gold specially recognised at 2024 Paris Fashion Show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singers Adekunle Gold, Tems, Wizkid, Rema and Burna Boy join their foreign counterparts at this year's Paris Fashion show.

Aside from attending the show, Adekunle Gold's hit Falling Up was played as the closing song at the concert.

However, DMW label boss Davido was noticeably absent at the prestigious event, spurring reactions on social media, with some rival fans throwing shade at the singer.

Source: Legit.ng