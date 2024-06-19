Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa recently posted adorable pictures of his large family amid the Eid Mubarak celebration

The picture shared by the Nigerian footballer included over ten children and more than 20 adults

Ahmed Musa's family pictures have stirred different comments, with some netizens referring to it as 'Ojude Musa' amid the trending Ojude Oba festival

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has shared pictures from this year's Eid Mubarak celebration with his family in Plateau, Jos.

Musa, who recently linked up with viral 'angry' Alhaji, was spotted with his very large family in the pictures.

A look at the picture showed over ten children and more than twenty adults posing for the camera.

Sharing the pictures across his social media timeline, Ahmed Musa wrote: "Family."

Why 'Ojude Musa' is trending

After the footballer shared the pictures on X, some netizens who were stunned by Musa's large family tagged it 'Ojude Musa.'

This comes amid the trending pictures from this year's Ojude Oba festival.

Reactions as Ahmed Musa shows off his family

Muizayo__:

"Before help go reach outsider."

curlinx:

"Omo I see responsibilities..Gosh One wealthy African billionaire.. Too many billions of responsibilities."

DancelordTR:

"Omo, nobody should ask this man money? Because responsibility he carries plenty. May God give you strength to do all that for your family."

jozman404:

"See how them dress.. a whole Ahmed Musa family draw like people wey dey pack beans.."

Sir_Whytee:

"@ahmdmusa718 you are indeed a leader. Posterity will forever remember you. I wish people like you can be given great opportunity to handle some top positions in this country. Love from Lagos."

