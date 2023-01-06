Global site navigation

“He Be Like Person Wey Dey Skip Meals”: Speed Darlington Heavily Trolls Zinoleesky Over Lekki Mansion Purchase
Celebrities

“He Be Like Person Wey Dey Skip Meals”: Speed Darlington Heavily Trolls Zinoleesky Over Lekki Mansion Purchase

by  Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • Controversial rapper Speed Darlington didn’t mince his words as he heavily shaded singer Zinoleesky during an IG live session
  • The US-based rapper said an IG user brought it to his attention that the singer recently acquired a mansion in Lekki
  • Darlington proceeded to rain insults on the young musician and social media users had different things to say

Rapper Speed Darlington has sparked reactions on social media for going after Marlian Music artiste, Zinoleesky.

Darlington in a viral IG live recording was heard mentioning how another user on the platform had informed him about Zinoleesky splashing millions on a mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Zinoleesky and Speed Darlington
Speed Darlington heavily trolls Zinoleesky. Photo: @speedarlingtontv/@zinoleesky
Source: Instagram

The rapper tagged Zinoleesky a “small boy of yesterday” before making comments about his slim stature.

According to Darlington, it makes no sense to spend money on a mansion when one is not properly fed. He proceeded to state that Zinoleesky looks like someone who skips meals.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

africanflamingo_ said:

"Says a man still staying in his aunts house. This akpi no just wise sometimes ."

_therealjuliet said:

"Person wey dey live for rented house dey mock who don buy house for island lmao where una dey buy this audacity abeg?"

kellyquan31 said:

"This guy don spend so many years abroad and money no show , so he find am hard to believe say small boys fit make am that easily for naija wey he run from , I pray he gets blessed as well."

eazii_wizzy said:

"So nah body you deh use measure wealth? Village man."

justdanza.4 said:

"You we get big belle and ankle what do you have to show for it ."

ezy_london said:

"Akpi food is affordable but house isn’t ..."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"This guy will do well as a comedian. Walahi he is effortlessly funny. Comedy is his calling."

Speed Darlington calls out DJ Cuppy over oyinbo fiance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington in a social media post expressed his strong disappointment at billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy.

Darlington said despite his many efforts to get into a relationship with the Gelato crooner, she ended up choosing someone else over him.

"Abeg getat!! You could be funny but not on this topic...If you can close your mouth a little bit maybe you would have stood a chance," an IG user wrote in reaction to his video.

Source: Legit.ng

