Comedian Real Warri Pikin trended during the weekend over pictures of her at a charity football match

The photos stirred reactions from netizens as many advised Real Warri Pikin to return to her doctor

Following the comments, Real Warri Pikin humorously responded that people chose to talk about her backside over her performance on the pitch

Popular comedian and content creator Anita Asuoha, also known as Warri Pikin, has reacted to trending pictures of her at a football match, which became a heated topic online.

The actress went viral on social media platforms on Sunday, June 16, after pictures of her in a football jersey at the Attom Foundation Charity match in Abuja emerged online.

Warri Pikin shares more picture from her performance on pitch. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin's pictures spurred reactions, including many suggesting that she return to her doctor to continue her weight loss journey.

Reacting to the different comment, Warri Pikin said people left her football performance to discuss her backside.

“I play match yesterday, instead of my Goals to trend, Una knw wetin con dey trend? My NYASH!!!!!!! Na wa o,” she wrote while sharing the pictures on her page.

See Warri Pikin's post below:

This comes after Warri Pikin celebrated her one-year weight loss surgery.

Netizens react to Warri Pikin's post

Read some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

djxclusive83

"This is football !! Anything can happen."

janemena:

"Mama you are all round talented. If I enter that field, I go first faint."

official_ewoma:

"Body too set na e must trend Im your number one NYASH fan Drogba Protege."

escak_couture:

"Nah the one wey we see oooo."

whitemanofficial:

"my sister confused them with ur ikebe."

cakesbyes:

"I even catch one guy for the 3rd frame wey e dey zoom to snap the yansh. Sheybi now U don see say my yansh never still reach Ur own."

Real Warri Pikin in Ghana

In another entertainment news, Real Warri Pikin was in Ghana for Moses Bliss' Wedding.

She shared a video showing when she landed in Ghana for the ceremony.

Immediately she landed, she announced that she had come to pick up her wife.

Source: Legit.ng