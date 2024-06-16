Portable Lambasts DJ Chicken for Not Taking Care of His Wife, Claims She Is in His DM: “Mr Tap Tap”
- Nigerian singer Portable harshly called out his colleague, DJ Chicken, for failing to care for his wife, claiming that she is in his DM
- This followed recent internet rage against Davido for offering him a reported lousy advise in the United States
- In a trending video sighted by Legit.ng, the Street act mocked DJ Chicken as he dished more allegations about his woman
Nigerian Singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, has blasted DJ Chicken for allegedly neglecting his wife.
On Saturday, June 15, the controversial musician made this claim in an Instagram post, stating that the DJ's wife is in his direct message.
This follows his previous internet tantrum, in which he criticised Davido for offering him poor advise while in the United States.
Portable made the accusation that the DJ's wife is in his direct message (DM) due to his lack of care from her husband.
The Zeh Nation leader continued to mock the disc jockey and inquire about his wealth while blending English and Yoruba.
He said:
"Your woman dey under our DM you no take care of your woman."
Watch the video below:
In a recent report the street pop act singer accused rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, best known as Zlatan Ibile, of killing their colleague Mohbad.
Recall that Portable also accused Zlatan of almost creating tension between him and Davido during his outing with the Afrobeats star in America earlier.
He stated that while they were in Atlanta, Zlatan called and told Davido to "behave himself" around Portable. Portable expressed disappointment in the Omo Ologo crooner by posting a video on Instagram demanding he get out of his business.
Davido vs Portable: Zazu opens up on reasons for bashing senior colleague, fans say "abeg rest small naa"
In one of the viral clips from his heated Instagram Live session, the Brotherhood hitmaker said that Zlatan deceived Mohbad aka Imole into leaving Naira Marley's record label.
Zazu boldly stated that Zlatan won't be able to kill him just as he killed Mohbad.
SaidaBoj blasts Portable
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that SaidaBoj slammed Portable after he dropped a diss track in her name.
In a viral video, the controversial influencer said Portable would have remained unknown without Olamide's influence.
She accused the singer of using and dumping his loyalists, calling him an ungrateful person.
