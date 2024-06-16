Nigerian singer Portable harshly called out his colleague, DJ Chicken, for failing to care for his wife, claiming that she is in his DM

Nigerian Singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, has blasted DJ Chicken for allegedly neglecting his wife.

On Saturday, June 15, the controversial musician made this claim in an Instagram post, stating that the DJ's wife is in his direct message.

Portable dragged DJ Chicken over his wife's upkeep. Credit: @portablebaeby, @djchicken_kurukuru

Source: Instagram

This follows his previous internet tantrum, in which he criticised Davido for offering him poor advise while in the United States.

Portable made the accusation that the DJ's wife is in his direct message (DM) due to his lack of care from her husband.

The Zeh Nation leader continued to mock the disc jockey and inquire about his wealth while blending English and Yoruba.

He said:

"Your woman dey under our DM you no take care of your woman."

Watch the video below:

In a recent report the street pop act singer accused rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, best known as Zlatan Ibile, of killing their colleague Mohbad.

Recall that Portable also accused Zlatan of almost creating tension between him and Davido during his outing with the Afrobeats star in America earlier.

He stated that while they were in Atlanta, Zlatan called and told Davido to "behave himself" around Portable. Portable expressed disappointment in the Omo Ologo crooner by posting a video on Instagram demanding he get out of his business.

In one of the viral clips from his heated Instagram Live session, the Brotherhood hitmaker said that Zlatan deceived Mohbad aka Imole into leaving Naira Marley's record label.

Zazu boldly stated that Zlatan won't be able to kill him just as he killed Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng