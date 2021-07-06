Jay-Z and a few other celebrities from Hollywood took a trip to The Hamptons and celebrated life with an all-white party

Lil Uzi Vert stole the show with his crazy dance moves and was filmed by his girlfriend JT from the City Girls group

It seems like life has gone back to normal in the US since so many people were in attendance and they enjoyed themselves

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The who's who of Hollywood heavyweights descended on The Hamptons for a 4th of July bash hosted by Michael Rubin.

All the big celebrities were in attendance as they enjoyed a chilled night dancing with their friends.

Jay Z was photographed with J Balvin at the exclusive all-white party in The Hamptons. Image: @PopCrave

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The 76ers team owner hosted what could be the year's biggest party on Sunday, where attendees were encouraged to dress in all white and party until the wee hours of the morning.

Jay-Z and other celebrities stole the show with their beautiful outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The entertainment was also top-notch. Megan Thee Stallion performed on stage in a section of the property that had been converted into a club, and Lil Baby and Tinashe also took the stage, according to a report by TMZ.

Even Cactus Jack got in on the action, DJing briefly before performing an impromptu rendition of The Scotts with Kid Cudi, who was also in attendance.

City Girls' JT and her boo, Lil Uzi Vert, led the charge with a dance-off. JT was filming him as he did his thing, and those watching were in awe of what they were witnessing.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Beyoncé celebrates her twins Rumi and Sir turning 4 years old

In more celeb news, Legit.mng previously reported that Beyonce congratulated her twin children as they made another trip around the sun.

On her website, the 39-year-old Grammy Award winner wished twins Rumi and Sir Carter a happy 4th birthday on June 13.

"What's better than 1 gift... 2," Bey wrote on the homepage.

Jay-Z had previously explained what the meaning is behind the children's unique names according to a report by People.

"Rumi is our favourite poet, so it was for our daughter. Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir," he said.

Source: Legit Nigeria