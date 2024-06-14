Controversial Street-pop sensation Portable seems to be on a roll as he continues to call out everybody who has wronged him in some way or the other

Amid his recent issues with Davido, another of his senior colleagues, Dammy Krane, reached out to him, declaring his support for Zazu

Portable's reaction after Dammy Krane slid into his DM has gone viral as he blasted the singer and accused him of being the cause of his fight with Davido

The ongoing social media war between Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable and Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, better known as Dammy Krane, doesn't seem to have an end date anytime soon.

Amid Portable's recent debacle with Davido, Dammy Krane reached out to him via his social media handle and noted that he was ready to do everything possible to help him fight the former DMW boss.

Portable's response to Dammy Krane's message has leaked online and sparked massive reactions.

Zazu recently leaked Dammy Krane's messages to him and his response to his comments about helping him fight Davido.

Portable blames Dammy Krane for his problems

In the leaked DMs, the Street-pop singer lambasted Dammy Krane for reaching out to him. He blamed him for his issues with Davido.

He noted that his song with Dammy Krane is the reason Davido refused to do a song with him.

Portable went ahead to note that he regrets ever working with Dammy Krane.

Read the full details of the leaked messages below:

Netizens react as Portable drags Dammy Krane

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable and Dammy Krane's exchanged that was gathered by Legit.ng:

@jenumvisuals:

"Thank God Dammy know say ‘Na everyday them Dey learn’ en don learn today."

@lovealwaysify:

"Kai… I don really tire for this guy."

@j_culex09:

"Igbo don clear for werey eyes."

@phemi_xo:

"Pls stay away from meeeee."

@alero_o_:

"You supposed Dey for for CNN and Al-Jazeera combine o."

@_yktv____:

"If you come you collect."

@exquisitelykhenny_:

"I can’t breath portable ooooo."

@mr_holaceleb001:

"Awon Werrey Meji."

@beckwoodchild:

"Werey wan Dey famz portable."

@itischiny:

"U don beg people wey u offend finish pot?"

Portable brags about his new status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a post Portable shared on his page where he bragged about his music career taking a new turn.

He shared these comments hours after his new single with Skepta dropped, and it went viral.

In his viral post, Portable emphasised how vital God was in his life for helping him achieve things he never thought possible.

