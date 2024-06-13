Nigerian crossdresser and Bobrisky's protege, James Brown, seems to be in a great mood today as he showed off some of his skills

The controversial personality took to his official social media page, where he danced to Amapiano tunes

However, his fans could not take their eyes off what he did while dancing and they have thrown several questions at him

All work and no play makes James brown a dull man. The Nigerian entertainer and content creator is in the news following a viral clip of him.

Recall that James Brown made headlines after he visited his senior colleague Idiris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, in prison.

Crossdresser James Brown wows fans with dancing skills. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

James decided it was time to resume showing off his dancing skills like he always did, and this time, Amapino caught his attention.

He was dressed in a two-piece yellow silk outfit. It had a cropped top and high-slit skirt, which sat comfortably on his body structure.

James Brown exposes boxers while dancing

While James Brown caught his fun, he got so engrossed that he raised his legs so high it exposed his underwear.

Though it was only for split seconds, eagle-eyes followers captured the moment.

Watch video of James Brown dancing here:

Netizens react to dancing video of James Brown

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@queenkangzyoffica:

"That white boxers really got my attention tho."

@empressnjamah:

"James and you just had to throw that leg up for what? Ok you win we saw it ."

@__zee_zah:

"Oga rest with ur dry body."

@iam_djgeorge:

"Why u no dresss like this go kirikiri?"

@heis_avs:

"Mood till December, love dey energy."

@houseofamearypearl:

"James Pls don’t kill me."

@d_rosys_cakes:

"Na pampers be that..?"

@tejiri______:

"James for the last time, why did you raise your leg like that?"

