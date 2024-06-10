Viral social media user Saida Boj slammed popular Ghanaian prophet Karma President after he made some remarks about her background

The man of God claimed that some evil forces were disturbing the TikToker from her paternal home

Coming across the clip, Saida didn't waste time in telling the prophet a piece of her mind, spurring reactions online

Viral social media user Saida Boj has strongly condemned popular Ghanaian seer Karma President after he gave a disturbing prediction about her future.

This Ghanaian clergyman, known to have predicted the death of late Nigerian actor Junior Pope, stirred another commotion online with his recent vision for the controversial Nigerian TikTok app.

Saida Boj fights Ghanaian Prophet.

Source: Instagram

He claimed that forces on her father's side were plotting to attack her and warned her to remain watchful.

Karma President also stated that Saida Boj is being forced to wear a 'metallic mask' in the spiritual realm, which will affect her health.

Saida Boj lambasts Karma President

Saida Boj quickly fired back, claiming that the prophet failed in Ghana and intended to expand his dubious tactics to Nigeria.

She advised him to avoid all that concerns her and her family and tagged him as "Ghana Masquerade" who exploits Christians and sleeps with his members’ wives for cosmetic modifications.

Saida boasted about being a certified Igala lady, God's favourite, and threatened the Ghanaian clergy not to annoy her village people.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian skit maker Dat Warri Girl was one of those who criticised the viral internet sensation for her controversial views.

The comedian slammed Saida BOJ and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

However, Saida BOJ retaliated with a 2 minutes, 27 seconds video, hurling shades at the content creator and warning her never to put her mouth in her business

Old skit videos of Saida Boj surface

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that old skit videos of Saida Boj had surfaced on social media.

Nigerians are not merciful when digging up old videos of controversial figures. They did the same thing to Saida after her trending interview.

SaidaBoj has been called several names, but netizens have now identified her as a failed skit-maker after old videos of her skit-making attempts made their way online.

