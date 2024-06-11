Controversial Nigerian social media personality Daddy Freeze recently shared an update on his page about poverty, and it has sparked an outrage online

During a conversation with one of his followers, the former radio presenter shared the basic things that people should own that depart them from a poor person

Daddy Freeze blasted a netizen who shared an image of herself doing her laundry by hand in front of a tap, noting that she's poor because she doesn't own a washing machine

Controversial Nigerian OAP and religious activist Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, recently sparked outrage on social media with his comments about poverty and how to Identify it.

The social media personality recently got in a fisticuff with one of his followers who shared a picture of herself in front of a running tap while doing her laundry by hand.

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze shares how to identify a poverty-stricken person. Credit: @daddyfreeze/@getty

Daddy Freeze mocked the netizen for sharing on her page that she believes God exists because he responds to her prayers.

The controversial social media personality reacted to the lady and used it as an example of what abject poverty looks like.

Daddy Freeze shares update about poverty

In his post, the father of five revealed that any human who doesn't own a washing machine in 2024 that helps it do its laundry lives in abject poverty.

He noted that not having a washing machine in 2024 equals being poor.

Daddy Freeze is famous for his antagonistic comments about religion and Nigerian pastors. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Daddy Freeze tackled Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Adeboye.

See Daddy Freeze's post that sparked chaos below:

Reactions trail Daddy Freeze's comment about poverty

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Daddy Freeze's post:

@baronjnr:

"Having washing machine doesn’t mean you are rich. and not having it doesn’t make you poor."

@akinrinmol3:

"We Dey pray E dey show."

@thaderaa:

"Daddy freeze as d¥mb as always.You don’t have to force your beliefs down people’s thr0at! If you don’t believe in God, allow others who do."

@afoudalafta:

"Sometimes I pity all those who believe Daddy Freeze is smart talk less of wise!"

@debbs__dd:

"What God can not do does not exist."

@oolatosimi:

"Daddy freeze lost on this one his response does not even make sense."

@jkj247:

"Washing machines don’t always do justice to white collars and cuffs - especially for school kids."

@zioncakes_and_acadamy:

"I don't use washing machine in my house and I am not suffering...."

