UK rapper Central Cee has continued to share different pictures of him in Nigeria with YBNL star Asake

In a recent post, the UK rapper shared a picture of him holding a bottle of palm wine, a hint he has started trying out African drinks

Central Cee's post has, however, stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerian netizens while others wondered what the UK rapper is doing in Nigeria

UK rapper Central Cee has stirred reactions as he revealed he has started drinking palm wine due to YBNL music star Ololade Ahmed aka Asake.

Central Cee posted a picture of him holding a bottle of palm wine on his Instastory with a caption: "Asake got me drinking palm wine."

Central Cee hangs out with Asake in Nigeria. Credit: @asakemusic @centralcee

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, the rapper has been in Nigeria for a while; however, details about the reason behind his visit to the country have yet to be revealed.

So far, Central Cee has been seen exploring Lagos alongside Asake and enjoying the full experience.

Central Cee, who linked up with Asake at an event in 2023, appeared to have built a bond with the Nigerian singer.

A picture shows the rapper with Asake's friend Yhemolee. In another picture, the YBNL star and Central Cee were spotted with Femi Kuti.

Central Cee’s post, including other pictures of him in Nigeria below:

Reactions as Central Cee drinks palm wine

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

king_cozzy_:

"If no be bad government Nigeria suppose be Africa’s biggest tourist destination We’re blessed but na we no know."

plugboy_eazibanks:

"Which kind vacation them do my guy so."

stay_kurt:

"Them nor even give am better palmwine Mona give am fresh Palmwine when them just tap E for nor fit hold he phone snap am self."

chris__pills_:

"Werey take style dey announce say if he d!e make una no who to hold - only the wise can understand this."

big___pappy:

"I think they are best of friends now love their friendship."

debbyreel:

"E sweet abi e no sweet?"

