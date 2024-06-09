Indian singer turned Afrobeat artist Kanika Kapoor has continued her drive to make herself a household name in the Nigeria music industry

During a recent chat with Legit.ng Kanika Kapoor spoke about life being married to a Nigerian man and life as a Lagos housewife

The singer also shared during the conversation what she has been up to since she dropped her debut Afrobeats song, Koka

Internationally famous Indian singer Kanika Kapoor seems driven to fully infuse herself into the Lagos lifestyle and the Nigerian entertainment scene.

During a recent conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Kanika Kapoor discussed life as a Lagosian and her plans to settle fully in Nigeria.

Meet the world's first Indian-Afrobeats singer as she talks about life as a "Naija wife".

Source: Instagram

She shared her plans to start a record label in Lagos and help build a bridge between the Indian entertainment industry and the Nigerian music scene.

Kanika spoke about some of her upcoming projects, including her TikTok vlogging channel, Lagos Diaries and life as a wife to a Nigerian man.

Integrating into the industry fully

The Indian singer shared during a chat how much she has tried to integrate with the Lagos lifestyle since she moved to Nigeria.

She shared that she has started a TikTok vlog titled "Lagos Diaries". The vlog to help share her Lagos experience while she explores the country's commercial nerve. Kanika Kapoor said:

"I plan to connect with my Nigerian audience through engaging content with the inclusion of Nigerian local trends and influences on social media, particularly on TikTok."

She spoke about her vlog:

"Lagos Diaries is basically a place for me to where my experiences of the Lagos culinary delights, cultural practices, and popular slang. I plan to use these experiences to strengthen my connection with my new audience, and helping me integrate better into the Nigerian entertainment industry on a personal and relatable level."

Life as a Lagos wife

The Indian-Afrobeat singer also spoke about her marriage and how life as a Nigerian wife have been so far:

"I'm loving life as a Lagos housewife. My husband is Nigerian and he is basically the reason why I had to move to Nigeria. He has been super-supportive of my dreams and I couldn't be any less happy about how much he loves, cater and supports me. I'm hoping that the Nigerian people will accept me and take me in as their Naija wife. Also, Nigerian men are the best. They just know how to take care of their women."

She spoke about trying to meet people and create new friends.

"I have been staying in Nigeria for over two years now. Though sometimes I spend time in the UK and India. But my home now is Nigeria. Though it's been hard making friends but I'm actively working on it. One of my closest friends in the music industry is Reekado Banks and he has been super helpful. We've a song together which would be on my upcoming album."

