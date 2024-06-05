Singer Portable flaunted his new haircut as he announced his upcoming show in the United States

He noted that the show is not for those who do not have money and he does not want to see them at the venue

The controversial music star noted that he has grace and his fans praised his hairstyle and noted that it looks good on him

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has made the news as he shared his new hairstyle in far away United States.

Portable looks stylish in his attire. Image credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

His hair had several colours such as green, white, yellow, and orange, and it increased in length.

The artiste used the opportunity to talk about his upcoming show on June 8 and other dates in the country. While mentioning the venue, he stated that he doesn't want people who do not have money at the arena.

He kept emphasizing money and noted that he had grace. At intervals, he rhymed to some songs in Yoruba as he spoke about his show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some of his fans loved his new look and hyped him.

Watch the video of his hairstyle below

Fans hail Portable's hairstyle

Several fans of the singer have reacted to the video of his new hairstyle. See some of the comments below:

@meggax:

"American haircut. Osunmo Lil Wayne."

@spiritualbeat_frankeyley:

"Original hair dye.. e show."

@officialcelebrity_shi:

"Ogo. This is fire, disturbing the nation."

@olamideoyin_omomala:

"This hair is fine … the difference is clear."

@_readwon:

"Omo color color, stream unaware."

@entertenmentnewjezzy:

"This your hair cut... Na American style ehn baby osunmo Lil Wayne."

@bspark_zamani:

"Portable don fresh ooo chai."

@kayeja_12_:

"That barber no sabi the hair style jare."

@kennyomege1:

:"Fine boy with plenty wahala."

@pop_ceilling_designs:

"Akoi if u no get money no come."

@ro_lex122:

"You don fresh o."

Singer Portable rocks colourful new hairstyle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable had taken to social media to update his fans about his look.

The singer posted photos and a video of himself getting his hair tinted in different colours.

Several fans of the Zazoo crooner hae taken to his comment section to share their thoughts about his hairstyle.

Source: Legit.ng