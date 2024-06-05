Actor Shares Video of Gifts Given to First-Timers in UK Church, Vows to Convert to Christianity
- An actor has been left in shock after he was shown all the gifts given for first timers in a United Kingdom church
- The actor's friend had gone to church for the first time and came back home with a variety of goodies
- Oyetunde Kabir Opeyemi, who was in awe, asked him what it took to receive all those gifts and vowed to convert from Islam
Usually, first-timers in the church get celebrated to encourage, appreciate, and welcome them for being worshipers at the branch.
However, a Nigerian actor named Oyetunde Kabir Opeyemi, aka Kaybee of London was stunned by the variety of gifts one of his friends brought back home from church after he attended for the first time.
Will Kaybee truly convert to Christianity?
Kaybee vowed to convert his religion in exchange for gifts and renamed himself. In the now-viral clip, the actor called himself Joseph.
He also told his fans to stop calling him Kabiru, as he now bears the name Joseph. The actor asked if he could attend church the next day but was told he would have to wait until Sunday.
The goody bag contained snacks, fruits, canned food, and more. Some of his fans have also signed up to convert their religions in exchange for the gifts.
Watch Kaybee's video here:
Nigerians react to Kaybee's video
Legit.ng put some reactions together. See some below:
@iam_ibg:
"Have you been in my church? Here in Nigeria."
@seky_north:
"Nigbawo si gbawo ni Alfa Kabiru di brother Joseph."
@ruby_sena:
"I know CELE church around canning town, Newham London that’s does this. Infact my friend begged me to attend I said no oh, I don’t like freebies."
@godisgreatinn:
"Drop the location of the church Abeg."
@abikemi_____:
"Abeg invite me o."
