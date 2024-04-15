Paul Okoye and his former wife have been sighted on social media doing a Live session with their friend

In the viral video, the two sat close to each other and were communicating with a friend whom Anita introduced as Japanese

The video was made after Ivy, Paul Okoye's lover, was bashed as the cause of the separation between the singer and his wife

Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye better known as Rudeboy of P-Square have warmed hearts with a video he made with his former wife, Anita.

Legit.ng had reported that Ivy Zenny, girlfriend of Rudeboy, was slammed as the reason the couple fell apart. In a video she made, she denied being the reason for their crashed marriage.

In the recording which was done live on a social media platform, the singer and his former wife, Anita sat side by side while their friend was sitting next to Anita.

The three were chatting excitedly as if nothing had happened between the estranged couple.

Rudeboy makes Anita laugh

In the video, Anita introduced the third person as a Japanese lady. The lady later also said that she was from Japan.

The singer looked at her and spoke Japanese language to her while the three of them burst into laughter at his fake speech.

Recall that Rudeboy and Anita had united and marked their son's 11th birthday as the video of the ceremony trends on social media.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Rudeboy and his former wife together. Here are some of the comments below:

@amakavivianokafor:

"To all the people trolling May Edochie here, may you all experience what she experienced in Jesus name, Amen."

@julietuzort:

"D wife is actually beautiful."

@_garrick25:

"These ones still love each other eee."

@princess_is_brown:

"God abeg my marriage should last forever like my parents, I want to love my husband forever amen."

@qrushbeauty_skincare_spa:

"Its the way that lady looked at Paul when they asked her “ where are you from “ so fine."

@i_am_amii2:

"Ify is a fine girl but I low key wish anita and rudeboy will comeback together."

@ofijoyce:

"I can see d love in deir eyes…dere wil@come bak."

@rahma_nasiru:

"Even though some couples share a deep bond when they're apart, once they tie the knot, things can get tough, and they find themselves arguing more. It can be bewildering, wondering what happened to the love they once shared. Marriage can indeed test one's resilience and commitment."

"The end part ."

"The end part ."

@elogosa4lyf:

"It’s not cute still, what happened to commitment??"

Paul Okoye slams troll

Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy had replied those accusing his girlfriend of being the one behind his crashed marriage.

Ivy Zenny had refuted being a husband snatcher as she said she met her lover as a single man.

Reacting to the tolls, Rudeboy said that it was easy to apportion blame on others at the expense of their private lives.

