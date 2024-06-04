Nigerian actress Precious Tobias disclosed what her evil male personal assistant did to her when he came to her house

Precious revealed that the boy she had just employed poisoned her food and drink on the day she told him to resume work

According to the beautiful actress, she would have died if her friend NnaNna had not come to her rescue in time

We have severally heard news of friends poisoning each other on social media, but this is quite different. Budding Nollywood star Precious Tobias has revealed how her male personal assistant allegedly almost took her life after he poisoned her food.

Precious had shared that she thought a male personal assistant would be better and more agile than a female, and that thought process almost killed her.

Taking to her TikTok page, she gave a detailed account of how she almost lost her life at the hands of the said personal assistant.

"I unconscious with three candles" - Precious Tobias

Precious, who told her story through some videos posted via her official TikTok account, said she asked the guy to come around for the job. She said she had known him since 2019, and he always prayed for her in her DMs and was always nice.

She thought it would be nice to hire him. Precious asked him to come to her house. When he arrived, she was eating but left her food to tend to her dogs.

The actress said she returned to continue eating her food, and the last thing she remembered was waking up on a bed. Thankfully, she could call her friend, NnaNna, who had never been to her house but figured out his way there.

He met her lying unconscious with three candles in her room. They took her to the hospital, and the doctor confirmed she was dead.

Watch Precious' story here:

How herbalist saved Precious Tobias

In another post, she continued to narrate how they took her to a herbalist after several doctors confirmed her dead. The herbalist reportedly performed some things on her, bringing her back to life.

See Precious Tobias' continued story here:

Reactions trail Precious Tobias' post

Following such a disheartening revelation from the actress, her fans have shown their sympathy via the comment section. See some reactions below:

@Greenqueen:

"Am curious to know who fix the 3 CANDLES at the center of the room please?"

@Dream"

"Before I judge..how did you get find out it your PA..cos contaminated food is called food poisoning in the hospital."

@Favour ijay:

"God bless Nnanna by the way is he single?"

@graciellauniqueco:

"Never resume eating food you left open with someone else there except its a spouse or close relative you trust."

@Beauty luxury Empire:

"If you are progressing, avoid people no matter how good the person is. they must envy you. Thank God for your life."

@Michael Ejiluv C:

"When I say no matter how close we are, nobody should come to my house they think I'm too serious.. Thank God for your life."

@Lucia:

"Thank God for your life."

