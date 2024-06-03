A Nigerian man is in a dilemma after a lady from his church group wrecked havoc on his apartment

Narrating what happened with pictorial and video evidence, he said they made love after meeting and that was when trouble started

The lady, who is a nurse, accused him of getting her pregnant and took him by surprise after he left her all alone in his house

A Nigerian youth, @Whaleswavy, has raised an alarm on X over how a church lady destroyed his house.

In a lengthy thread on X, @Whaleswavy noted that the lady, a nurse, messaged him from their church group and they became friends.

He said she destroyed his house and ran away with his cards. Photo Credit: @Whaleswavy

Source: Twitter

@Whaleswavy explained that they made love and she took a pill under 24 hours.

Church lady says she is pregnant

Days after she took the pregnancy preventive pill, @Whaleswavy was stunned to see her in his house on May 31, claiming she was pregnant.

"...Fast forward to MAY 31st 2024, she arrived at my house without explanation of how she entered the compound, asserting she's pregnant. We agreed to get a scan,

"So we went out to a pharmacist around my house to help me out with where i could get the scan done but upon arrival, she called someone at the facility / hospital and they said they’d closed. She then insisted on staying overnight to get the scan the next day..."

Along the line, they had an almost physical exchange which made him leave the house. When @Whaleswavy returned, he found his apartment upside down.

"...When i got back to my apartment, i didn't meet her, but she had already destroyed my properties and took my a cards and ran away. She has not been picking my calls since then and yesterday 1st of June she picked and she keeps repeating hello ! HELLO !! And hello till call ends."

@Whaleswavy shared a video and pictures to show the state of his apartment.

In another news, a Nigerian lady had narrated what happened to her ex-boyfriend who impregnated her and denied the pregnancy.

@Whaleswavy's situation stirs reactions

@love_ibanga said:

"File a police report first then change your locks. While you try to fix your apartment. You should get tested too."

@MrsZanga said:

"You slept with a random church girl without a con.dom? because she claims to be a church girl???

"Haa na better one-chance you don enter so oo."

@Irunnia_ said:

"Sorry you went through this but next time be careful. Not every woman answering church girl is good. Get her arrested or she will come back and do worse!"

@GoziconC said:

"From your story, it is clear that you guys were just sex mates. According to you, you said she comes to your house unannounced that means she doesn't have direct access to your house unless you. This means she's not your girlfriend or Fiancé.

"So my question is; why would you leave your apartment for a total stranger who you know nothing about? That was your first mistake, or you don't have neighbours or friends who could have step in to settle the fight between the two of you?

"For me, I don't believe your story untill I hear from her, and you shouldn't have left your house for a "stranger."

@ratio_199 said:

"You sure say no be lion visit you so ."

Source: Legit.ng