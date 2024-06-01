Fashion designer, Veekee James, has shared a heart-warming video of how she was featured on CNN

According to her, she came from nothing but trusted God, and he did it for her as she also said that she does not know how it feels

In the video, she showed off the place where she grew up and started her fashion design business

Fashion designer, Victoria James professionally known as Veekee James has stirred emotions after sharing the video of her feature on CNN.

The fashion designer, who got married recently, was on CNN where she spoke about her grass to grace story. According to her, she started in her mother's living room.

In the caption of her post, she acknowledged God as the source of her lifting, as she declared that she came from nothing.

Veekee James shares grass to grace story. Photo credit @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee James shows off old house

In the recording, Veekee James took her fans to the place where she grew up and explained that she stayed there for 16 years.

The lady, who marked her husband's birthday recently, said her mother stayed in the house till she relocated her a few years ago.

Veekee James thanks friend

In the viral recording, Veekee James appreciated her friend Tomike for standing by her and showcasing her designs.

She noted that Tomike was already popular when she started, so he was the one wearing her designs for celebrities to see.

See the video here:

Fans react to the Veekee's James video

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by the designer. Here are some of the comments below:

@stannze:

"This is really inspiring Veekee. You a star in every sense of the word. Keep Shining Congratulations on this feat."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"Your dreams are indeed very valid."

@blessingjessicaobasi:

"Weldone."

@muuchinto:

"Graceee."

@suzzynah_designs:

"Wow."

@ariyike_mua:

"You deserve this and so much more ."

@tomike_a:

"Dear young girl, this is all the evidence you need that hardwork pays!!! With God on your side, it can only get better! May God bless our hustle! Veekeee! You inspire us all! We love and celebrate you alway."

@tomike_a:

"My friend. Ore mi. My designer. My brothers wife!! Mrs A!"

@deraspeaks:

"She’s godly. She’s skillful. She’s exceptional. She’s @veekee_james."

@elegoldb:

"See a woman diligent in her business, she will stand before kings and not unknown men - Proverbs 22:29."

Veekee James and husband wears glamorous outfit

Legit.ng had earlier reported that since Veekee James and her husband Femi got married, they have continued to pepper their fans with their gorgeous outfits.

They showed their fans that they were not relenting as they revealed their latest wardrobe collection.

Both of them wore black and brown outfits that gave them ravishing looks and had their fans wondering if they were always attending events.

Source: Legit.ng