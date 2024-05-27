On Monday, May 27th, 2024, Legit.ng officially announced plans to recognize the best in Nigerian entertainment through its Entertainment Awards 2024;

Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing in 15 categories;

Admirers of Nigeria’s entertainers can vote for free for their contributions to the creative landscape of the country.

Leading digital news platform Legit.ng has announced the start of voting for its Entertainment Awards for the year 2024. The voting platform is now open to the public to vote.

Tagged ‘Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024’, the annual awards will commend iconic entertainers in Nigeria who have contributed largely to the creative landscape within and outside the country. The competition will take place across fifteen categories that would include:

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Female Artiste

Best Male Artiste

Most Stylish Celebrity (Female)

Most Stylish Celebrity (Male)

Social Media Star (Youtube)

Social Media Star (Tik Tok)

Social Media Star (X)

Best Comedian

Philantropist of the Year

Celebrity Activist of the Year

Best Skitmaker of the Year

Celebrity Stylist of the Year

Global Afrobeat Artiste

More on the profiles of nominated individuals can be found on the official awards website – https://www.corp.legit.ng/legit-entertainment-award-2024.

Voting for the Legit Entertainment Awards will end on June 27th, 2024, and winners announced on June 28th, 2024.

Speaking to the symbolism of the Awards, the Head of Department, Entertainment Desk, Legit.ng, Olusola Bodunde-Sanusi stated that celebration and recognition of entertainers is at the centre of the company’s DNA.

She also reinforced the transparency in the selection process by affirming that the awards team went the extra mile in identifying and selecting nominees, who are also scrutinised by independent jurors upon the voting process, for final decision-making.

“We are immensely happy to be doing this. In recent years, we have recognized and celebrated individuals across the entertainment industry because entertainment reporting is at the core of Legit.ng’s newsroom. We urge you to join in the voting process to see that your favourite entertainer across each category is crowned. We are counting on the public to make this a fair and quick process.”

Sanusi encouraged members of the public to visit the awards’ dedicated website to read more about the nominees and vote before the closing date.

Editor-in-Chief, Legit.ng, Rahaman Abiola, thanked entertainers for contributing to the organisation’s content outlook and newsroom success. According to him, individuals that make up this sector are worthy of celebration.

“We will continue to support entertainers because they are a key part of our newsroom success. The annual entertainment awards underscore our commitment to our entertainers and the government’s efforts to strengthen the creative economy. Thus, as we continue to get inspired by them and their craft, we will continue to recognize and celebrate them in our own little way.”

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of LEGIT holding, operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named the Best News Website at the 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and also emerged most trusted media project winner in the 2023 Global Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA when it won the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category for its great work in protecting and preserving quality journalism.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

