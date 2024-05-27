Nigerians have been lamenting the high cost of living for a long time, and now, media personality, Ebuka, has joined the long list

Through his Twitter account, the BBNaija host expressed his dissatisfaction and revealed that coaster biscuit was now N100

The father-of-two noted that money doesn't last anymore, not 100k, 1 million, or even 10 million

Nigerian media personality and show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has expressed concern over the high cost of living in the country.

Taking to Elon Musk's X, the brand ambassador noted that things that used to be cheap were no longer affordable, using the popular coaster biscuit as an example.

Media personality Ebuka wails about the new prices of coaster biscuits in the market. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka laments cost of coaster biscuit

Ebuka's post about the price of things in the market drew the attention of many social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to him, realising that the famous coaster biscuit that used to be very affordable was now sold at N100 made him cry on Monday, May 27, 2024, Children's Day.

See Ebuka's post below:

Ebuka further said that N100,000, 1 million, or even 10 million do not last anymore. His alarming post sparked emotional reactions from his followers.

Nigerians react to Ebuka's post

Due to the economic situation in Nigeria, some of Ebuka's fans found his post relatable and reacted. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Marcopolo7707:

"Nah today you no. from #5 to #100."

@Honestina_Ofoha:

"Where You See Biscuits For #100. Here Least is Sold For #120 And it's No Longer Funny At All"

@ajibade_demola:

"So you don't know when it was #20 & #50."

@ThatVyktur:

"But phyna cry don last na, tell biggie to pay abeg."

@DIMdmncmarkk:

"Na now you know."

@freel_28464:

"Our money has lost value."

@iam_philopearl:

"I checked my 4 accounts to see my transactions for this month, tears almost rolled down. The inflation don almost kpai somebo."

@ihatefakos:

"100k is now 10k one million is now 100k and so on."

@TEE9ine2:

"Where una d see this kind money?"

Nigerians worry over increase of food price

A recent report discovered that the price of rice, beans, and other food items was higher in April than in March.

Legit.ng previously reported that Benue state had the lowest average price of N993.72 for one kilogram of rice, while Niger state had the highest average price of N1,785.47.

The southwest had the highest average price of N1,615.21 for 1kg of local rice sold loose, followed by the south-south at N1,564.85.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng