An X (Twitter) user, Abazz, has caused a stir on social media over how he reacted to Davido's response to his post

The netizen had tweeted about the music star’s absence on the app, and OBO responded to explain

This got the fan very excited, and he made a picture frame of Davido’s response; other netizens shared their thoughts

Top Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ might not have expected to get the reaction he got from a fan after replying his comment.

An X (Twitter) user, Abazz, took to the microblogging site to announce that he had made a picture frame of the comment the music star dropped on his page.

Netizens react as Davido's fan makes frame of singer's reply. Photos: @davido, @abazwhyllz / X

Source: Instagram

Prior to that tweet, Abazz had posted about Davido’s not tweeting for about three days and how he missed him. The fan also asked about the singer’s well-being.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Grammy-nominated singer responded to the fan by explaining his absence. According to Davido, he was resting and getting set to have a fun summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Abazz shared a photo of the picture frame he made following Davido’s interaction with his tweet. The fan explained that he was going to show it to his children in future.

He wrote:

“Framed to show my future kids. I Stan Davido the biggest artist the African Music industry has ever produced”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as fan frames Davido’s reply

Abazz’s picture frame of Davido’s comment drew the attention of some netizens and they dropped their hot takes online. Read some of their reactions below:

Provii said such a move wasn’t necessary:

This tweep said Davido has crazy fans:

Desmond called Abazz the realest:

Daniel wondered if Abazz’s kids might be Wizkid’s fans instead:

Emmyifeoluwa said only someone with money could have made a frame:

Davido's dad lands in Atlanta with private jet

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Davido praising his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

In the viral clip, the Adeleke patriarch was seen getting down from a private jet after landing in Atlanta. Some people could also be heard laughing behind the camera.

The DMW boss added a caption to the video where he bragged about his wealthy father. Some netizens also noted that the singer's dad was the real owner of the jet.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng