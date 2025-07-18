David Hundeyin has made a video about one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s daughters, Oyinda

In the clip, he claimed that the artist bought a house with millions of dollars in cash when she was just 22 years old

Fans were outraged after seeing the video, with many sharing their thoughts about the lady and the state of the Nigerian economy

Foremost journalist David Hundeyin stirred the emotions of many Nigerians with a documentary he made about Oyinda, one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s daughters.

In the clip, he claimed that the 34-year-old lady allegedly bought a house in 2013 worth $2.4 million when she was just 22 years old.

According to him, Oyinda was not known to have any income at that time, and she allegedly did not buy the house in London using her real name.

The activist and journalist, who was called out by social media activist Verydarkman, added that Oyinda allegedly used an LLC (Limited Liability Company) to make the purchase.

He shared documents used for the purchase and provided proof that the house was indeed bought by Oyinda.

David Hundeyin speaks about Seyi Tinubu

Also in the recording, David spoke about the property and money Seyi Tinubu has abroad.

He shared a report about Nigerians involved in fraud and scams and what was done to them overseas.

David Hundeyin compared the type of prison sentences fraudsters get abroad and how they are treated in Nigeria, especially politicians. David also shared his perspective on this comparison and also noted his wish for such individuals.

This comes a few days after a video of Oyinda surfaced online, where she was speaking about what she was wearing.

How fans reacted to Hundeyin's video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the journalist. Here are comments below:

@nnenna_blinks_ stated:

"I wish we practice these Asia laws on fraud and embezzlement in Nigeria .That you are sentenced to dèath by hanging. Just Imagine these politicians. This is just one of many."

@oyindamolatitilayomie said:

"If dem like make them acquire the whole universe…. Them no go bury anyone on top soil na underground or make them cremate them."

@shopevrytin1 wrote:

"Una dey here for defend dem with empty stomach and no bicycle to your name."

@ebonytina_ reacted:

"These people steal in pounds and dollars … not naira … you cannot imagine how many more properties, houses, companies hidden in various names… may God deal with them accordingly."

@16iamhulkbright wrote:

"They should keep buying did anyone see them bury Buhari with anything."

Buhari's daughter Zahra cries over late father

Legit.ng earlier reported that the news of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic continued to make waves online.

The statesman was announced dead on Sunday, July 3, as verified by his former spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu.

A video went viral recently showing when the deceased daughter, Zahra, wept bitterly on the streets of London over her father’s death.

