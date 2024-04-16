A clip of Nigerian fighters Isreal Adesanya and Usman Kamaru at the UFC 300 recently trended online

Some of the trending clips have got people talking online as both superstar mixed martial artists were seen hanging out with American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg

Even though both fighters weren't on the fight cards, they recently reaffirmed their superstar personalities with how the Facebook owner related to them

The international clout that the Nigerian brand carries at the moment is currently at its utmost highest.

A video of American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg hanging out with Nigerian fighters Israel Adesanya and Usman Kamaru at the recently concluded UFC 300 has stirred massive reactions on social media.

A video of Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg hanging out with Israel Adesanya and Usman Kamaru during the UFC 300 goes viral.

In the viral clip, Mark Zuckerberg was sighted introducing his wife, Priscilla Chan, to the Nigerian mixed martial fighters.

Even though both Nigerian fighters were not on the fight cards for UFC 300, their star power was undeniable as celebrities, tech moguls, and many other socialites couldn't get enough of them.

Mark Zuckerberg trained with Israel Adesanya

These clips made the news months after Mark Zuckerberg had challenged Elon Musk to a fight in the Octagon.

For months, Zuckerberg was seen undergoing rigorous fight training in preparation for his fight against Elon Musk. He had employed the Nigerian fighter, Israel Adesanya, to prepare him for the challenge.

This explains the friendly relationship that exists between Israel Adesanya and the Facebook billionaire.

See the trending video of Mark Zuckerberg and Israel Adesanya below:

Here is that of Zuckerberg and Adesanya:

Reactions as Zuckerberg hung out with Naija fighters

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@obajemujnr:

"Mark go dey dress like common person."

@freshkeem49:

"Mark is so simple, imagine he’s an African lol."

@freshkeem49:

"And some people call themselves Gbavido and Skinkid, no see them alone be like heaven and earth."

@Omotoyobola:

"Great men in a picture. Buh one is greater."

@olateju_jamiu:

"This is what you call big ballers link up."

@Ovoh_of_Lagos:

"Na money them dy discuss about ooo. Adesanya, abeg tell Mark Zuckerberg make him no dy comot marketplace from Facebook again."

@BaeYechi:

"What was Israel busy whispering into Mark's ear."

Drake cashes out as Adesanya defeats Pereira

Canadian rap star Drake became $N2.7 million (over N1.2b) richer after a fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

To the delight of his fans and supporters, Adesanya knocked out Pereira and proceeded to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship title.

Mirror reported that the rapper had initially placed a bet of $400k (over N186 million) on Adesanya to win by knockout and an additional $N500 (over N232 million) for him to win the fight.

