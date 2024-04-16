Prominent Nigerian actor Pete Edochie recounted a priceless moment he shared with the country's first president, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe

During a recent interview, the legend was asked how he handled the female admirers he had during his younger days to this moment

Video as Pete Edochie narrates how Nnamdi Azikiwe taught him to handle female admirers

Nollywood's godfather, Pete Edochie, has shared an important lesson he learned from Nigeria's first president, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

In an interview, the media host questioned him how he handled women who expressed interest in him during his heydays up until now.

Pete Edochies recalls special moments with Nnamdi Azikiwe. Credit: @peteedochie, @nnami_azikiwe_fanpage

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie said the question reminded him of a discussion he had with the late Azikiwe when he returned from America. He recalled asking Zik what he did with the gorgeous women who pursued him around due to his good looks.

The 77-year-old actor stated that the late statesman made him understand that he handled his female admirers' attention like any other man would at their young age.

Watch the video of Edochie speaking below:

Pete Edochie gets double honour

In a previous report, the respected Nollywood actor was awarded a double honorary doctorate by ISTM University, Togo.

A video online captured the moment the star was visited by the academic professionals in his sitting room to mark the event.

The honour by the ISTM University, Togo, was given to Edochie for his artistic involvement and grooming in the Nigerian creative industry.

The two honours presented by the international university are a doctorate in literature, arts and lifetime achievement.

As Edochie accepted the honours, a university spokesman said:

"For all the works he has been doing, and he has been the pioneer in everything that all the younger ones are copying."

Kanayo O. Kanayo pays homage to Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, a video of two Nollywood veteran actors, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Pete Edochie, went viral.

Kanayo met Pete in the company of other industry acts, and he greeted him with a unique handshake in the now-viral video.

The two legends were excited to see each other and accorded respect to each other.

Source: Legit.ng