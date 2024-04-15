Revered speaker Funke Felix-Adejumo has shared a video showing the moment she met Moses Bliss on a plane

In the sweet video, Adejumo, who congratulated Moses Bliss on his wedding, rated the singer's wife

As expected, the unexpected linkup between Moses Bliss and Funke Felix-Adejumo has left fans gushing

Nigerian female enthusiast and speaker Funke Felix-Adejumo, who is the wife of Bishop Felix 'Remi Adejumo, the Founder and Senior Pastor of The Agape Christian Ministries Worldwide, has shared a video showing the moment she met gospel singer Moses Bliss.

Mummy Adejumo, as she is also known, expressed excitement to meet Moses on a plane as she congratulated him on his wedding to his Ghanaian wife Marie Wiseborn.

Mummy Adejumo overjoyed as she meets Moses Bliss on a plane. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Rating Marie, the revered speaker, described Moses' wife as beautiful and spiritual.

Speaking with Moses, Adejumo said:

"Congratulations on your wedding, your wife is beautiful, she is spiritual."

In a show of gratitude, Moses also appreciated the speaker for her impactful messages.

Watch video as Moses Bliss and Funke Felix-Adejumo meet on a plane:

Fans react to Adejumo's comment about Moses Bliss' wife

See some of the comments below:

akhigbe.mercy:

"She is beautiful... She beautiful...And she is spiritual. I like that part."

samata19989:

"Mama. We love you. Meeting moses is a divine connection. Please take Marie under your wings. Let her have a mother like you in tha country. She needs your support and love as too many haters are on her case."

iamlinda463:

"People that HV Sense know the good wife God gave U...not the wig chasers association."

preciousokooroL

"Mutual starstruck moment."

augustaimojack:

"This is indeed a generational blessing. Love you Mama and Moses Bliss."

miniratukoroma:

"More grace and anointing Mummy and Min. Moses Bliss."

Ruth.feng.31:

"Indeed a generational blessing Moses Bliss. Thank you mommy."

Source: Legit.ng