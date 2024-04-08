Don Jazzy is the latest celebrity to jump on the trending 'Establish' challenge on social media

The Mavin label boss shared pictures from his childhood, including a photo of him sporting a 'Rabbi' cap

While the transition showed how Don Jazzy had improved in looks over the years, many, including celebrities, found his posts funny

Mavin label boss and music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has left people laughing after he posted some throwback photos as he jumped on a trending challenge tagged 'Establish' on social media.

While female celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, and Iyabo Ojo, among others, have joined the ‘Esther was black and broke’ challenge, showcasing their amazing transitions, Don Jazzy appears to be the first famous male celebrity to jump on the trend.

Don Jazzy shares pictures from his childhood.

Source: Instagram

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, the Mavin label boss shared pictures from his childhood, including a photo of him rocking a religious outfit with the word 'rabbi' written on a cap he wore.

Don Jazzy, however, caused a buzz after he transformed himself into a woman rocking different shades and colours of wigs.

Watch the video of Don Jazzy participating in the 'Establish' challenge below:

Celebrities, fans react to Don Jazzy's video

Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments. Read them below:

dela_seade:

"This one na Esther switch."

jessicaokoli_:

"This Esther don jazz up clean and nice oo."

drealilflexx:

"Esther - bleesh … that rabbi cap is golden tho."

defitilaoluwatobi:

"Esther wig still dey year 2009 while her body is in 2024."

iamrichturner:

"Why I no go work when I no be samklef."

mimiz2016:

"Your own go get k leg."

eriata_ese:

"Jesus I didn’t see that coming."

yemizee_:

"Don was dark and broke, when don see money he jazzy."

rudder sounds:

"Don on a normal day nah church boy buh when Don see money, Don Jazzy."

