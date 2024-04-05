Veteran Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy recently took to his social media page to remind people why he is called the "Don"

The record label owner and music producer shared a series of clips on his Instagram page showing off the catalog of artists he has worked with in the past

In the caption of the post shared, Don Jazzy noted that it seems most people have forgotten that he is a master producer, and he plans to remind them very soon

Internationally renowned Nigerian music executive Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, recently took his fans and followers down memory lane, leaving most of them feeling some nostalgia.

Don Jazzy recently got people talking online with a series of videos he posted on his Instagram page.

Veteran music producer Don Jazzy recently reminded his fans why he is called the Don. Photo credit: @donjazzy

The veteran music producer noted in the caption of his post that many people seem to have forgotten that he is a master producer.

In his bid to remind people of some of his greatest hits, he shared a hefty list of artists he had worked with in the past and why they all regard him as the "Don".

List of international stars Don worked with

Some local names and songs Don Jazzy shared included D'Banj - Oliver Twist, Why Me, and Mobolowon. Wande Coal - Kick, Mushin to Mo'Hit, Korede Bello - Godwin and Ikechukwu.

For international stars, Don stunned everyone when he revealed that he was the one who produced the hit song Lift Off by Beyonce, Kanye West, and Jay Z.

Don has also worked with Snoop Dogg, P Diddy and One Republic.

Here see the post shared by Don Jazzy reminding people why he is the Don:

Reactions as Jazzy takes fans on a journey

See some of the comments that Don Jazzy's post stirred online:

@adekunlegold:

"Where is the remaining?????"

@kie_kie__:

"What wants to make us forget when we did not bang head on the floor."

@ebuka:

"The list too short sef."

@crazeclown:

"All na my favourite OG BEFORE IG."

@samklef:

"Senior man we hail thee."

@og.tega:

"Agba nor be today sir."

@koredebello:

"Original Senior man."

@tokunbo_plug:

"Why did you post just few Tracks??? The list is too long nah."

@casspernyovest:

"Lift off might one my top 10 favorite songs of all time!!! You’re bad man!!"

@wofaifada:

"Dorobucci, Emaninado, Adaobi, Looku looku, Overloading, Jantamanta, and many more. Baba make I send fisherman soup. You don try."

@liloaderogba:

"How can we forget?? One and only Don! Nobody badder."

